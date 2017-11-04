Download App
एक एकड़ खेत से हजार कुंतल गन्ना उगाने की ये है नायाब तरकीब

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 05:04 PM IST

देश में किसान बेहाल हैं। हर किसान का करीब-करीब एक ही हाल है। खासतौर पर फसल का सही मुल्य या फिर पैदावार में कमी होने की दिक्कतों से किसानों को सामना करना पड़ता है। लेकिन कम से कम गन्ना किसानों को अब चिंता करने की जरूरत नहीं है। हमारी इस खास पेशकश मे देखिए कैसे किसान एक एकड़ में 1000 कुंतल गन्ना उगा सकते हैं।
 

