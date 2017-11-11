Download App
आपका शहर Close

#GoogleDoodle: जानिए कौन थीं अनसुइया साराभाई

वीडियो डेस्क,अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 11 Nov 2017 11:14 PM IST

गूगल ने शनिवार को डुडल के जरिए अनसुइया साराभाई का जन्मदिन मनाया। कम ही लोग जानते हैं कि देश में पहली बार मजदूरों के हक की लड़ाई किसने लड़ी थी। कम ही लोग जानते हैं कि देश में शौचालय के लिए आंदोलन किसने किया था। 
 

LiveConversation

Also View

साल 2018 के ये हैं लंबे वीकएंड, अभी से कर लें हॉलीडे टूर की प्लानिंग

साल 2018 के ये हैं लंबे वीकएंड, अभी से कर लें हॉलीडे टूर की प्लानिंग
साल 2018 में ढेरों ऐसे लॉन्ग वीकेंड आने वाले हैं जिनमें आप अकेले या अपने परिवार के साथ उन खूबसूरत जगहों पर जा सकते हैं जो आपके ख्वाब में अक्सर आते हैं।
Related Videos
नेशनल
ये है बॉलीवुड का असली कॉमेडी किंग, आज भी इनकी एक्टिंग कर देती है सबको लोटपोट

ये है बॉलीवुड का असली कॉमेडी किंग, आज भी इनकी एक्टिंग कर देती है सबको लोटपोट
नेशनल
ये 5 देश देते हैं अपने पुलिसवालों को लेम्बोर्गिनी और फरारी जैसी सुपर कार

ये 5 देश देते हैं अपने पुलिसवालों को लेम्बोर्गिनी और फरारी जैसी सुपर कार
नेशनल
प्रदूषण डाल रहा शरीर के इन अंगों पर बुरा प्रभाव

प्रदूषण डाल रहा शरीर के इन अंगों पर बुरा प्रभाव

नेशनल
#GoogleDoodle: जानिए कौन थीं अनसुइया साराभाई

#GoogleDoodle: जानिए कौन थीं अनसुइया साराभाई
Most Viewed

इस नेता के साथ रंगे हाथों होटल में पकड़ी गई थीं सपना चौधरी?
Trending

बिग बॉस के घर का साइड इफेक्ट, इस कंटेस्टेंट की गर्लफ्रेंड ने किया ब्रेकअप

Featured

ये एक पौधा आपके घर को ऑक्सीजन से लबालब भर देगा!
Video Banner
गोरख प्रसाद, सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट/ देवरिया

Video: यूपी बीजेपी के एमएलए का खुला ऐलान “गुंडा हूं मैं”
सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट, जयपुर

इस वीडियो के अपराधियों को पहचानने में पुलिस की मदद करें
दीपिका, सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट/ सरधना

BJP विधायक के पैर छूना पड़ा दरोगा को भारी,IG ने दिए जांच के आदेश
X
LiveConversation
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!