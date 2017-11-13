Download App
ये बच्चे निकालते हैं खुद का अखबार, रिपोर्टर से एडिटर सब हैं बच्चे

नैन्सी बाजपेई, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 07:28 AM IST

बाल दिवस के मौके पर हम आज आपको उन बच्चों से मिलवाने वाले हैं जो खुद का अखबार निकालते हैं और बच्चों पर हो रहे जुर्म की खबरें छापते हैं। यहां रिपोर्टर से लेकर संपादक सब बच्चे ही हैं। ये बच्चे किसी हाई-फाई स्कूल में पढ़ने वाले नहीं है बल्कि सड़क पर जिंदगी गुजारने वाले बच्चे हैं। जिन्होंने गरीबी के आगे घुटने नहीं टेके और अब निकालते हैं 'बालकनामा अखबार'।
 

