जब सानिया मिर्जा और धोनी की शादी के लिए लालू प्रसाद से लगाई गई थी गुहार

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/नई दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 03:48 AM IST

सानिया मिर्जा जो आज देश की लाखों बेटियों की प्रेरणा हैं, लेकिन उनके बारे में फिर भी कई ऐसी बाते हैं जो कम लोग ही जानते हैं। आज हम इस खास पेशकश में आपको उनकी जिंदगी से जुड़ी ऐसी ही बातों से रूबरू कराएंगे। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट।
 

भारत की स्टार टेनिस खिलाड़ी सानिया मिर्जा और उनकी जोड़ीदार पेंग शुआई यूएस ओपन से बाहर हो गई हैं।
