आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

देखिए , कैसे और कब प्यार में पड़े अभिषेक और ऐश्वर्या

अमित शुक्ल,अनुराग शुक्ल,अमर उजाला टीवी/ मुबंई

Updated Sun, 05 Feb 2017 12:45 AM IST

5 जनवरी को होता है अभिषेक बच्चन यानी की जुनियर बच्चन का जन्मदिन। आइए जानते हैं उनसे जुड़ी कुछ खास बाते सिर्फ अमर उजाला टीवी पर।
 

LiveConversation

Also View

देखिए क्यों कही गई उर्मिला मातोंडकर बॉलीवुड की सेक्स सिंबल

देखिए क्यों कही गई उर्मिला मातोंडकर बॉलीवुड की सेक्स सिंबल
बॉलीवुड अदाकारा उर्मिला मातोंडकर को कौन नहीं जानता। मगर कौनसी थी इनकी पहली फिल्म, क्यों मीडिया ने कहा इन्हे बॉलीवुड सेक्स सिंबल? जानिए उर्मिला के बारे में कुछ ऐसे ही रोचक तथ्य अमर उजाला टीवी की इस खास पेशकश में ।
Related Videos
देखिए, इस अभिनेत्री ने की देवानंद के साथ सबसे ज्यादा फिल्में
दिल्ली

देखिए, इस अभिनेत्री ने की देवानंद के साथ सबसे ज्यादा फिल्में
साउथ कॉमेडी किंग ब्रह्मानंदम की फीस जानकर चौंक जाएंगे आप
दिल्ली-एनसीआर

साउथ कॉमेडी किंग ब्रह्मानंदम की फीस जानकर चौंक जाएंगे आप
देखिए, कैसे चॉल का जग्गू दादा बना बॉलीवुड का जैकी श्रॉफ
दिल्ली

देखिए, कैसे चॉल का जग्गू दादा बना बॉलीवुड का जैकी श्रॉफ
देखिए, क्यों मिली प्रीती जिंटा को अंडरवर्ल्ड से धमकी
मुंबई

देखिए, क्यों मिली प्रीती जिंटा को अंडरवर्ल्ड से धमकी
Most Viewed

पीएम मोदी की मेरठ रैली की 10 बड़ी बातें
Trending

भगवंत मान ने की सुखबीर बादल के हारने की भविष्यवाणी
Featured

देखिए , कैसे और कब प्यार में पड़े अभिषेक और ऐश्वर्या

Citizen Journalist

अपने आस पास किसी घटना का विडियो या फोटो शेयर कीजिए हमारे साथ जिसे हम दिखाएंगे अमर उजाला टीवी पर

Whatsapp करें09582219931 इस तरह करें वाट्सएप
सोशल वाइरल

"कभी मुलायम ने कहा क्या, अखिलेश बेवफा है!"
सोशल वाइरल

FUNNY VIDEO : कोहली, हां, कोहली चाहिए, बैट घुमाने वाला !
दीपिका, नई दिल्ली

जब इंसान के बच्चे पर झपटा लंगूर का बच्चा!
X
LiveConversation
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
﻿