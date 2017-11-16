Download App
टीटीई को ट्रेन में नहीं पड़ेगा ढूंढना, अब यहां मिलेंगे

आसिफ़ इक़बाल

आसिफ़ इक़बाल, Amar Ujala

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 06:30 PM IST

RAC और वेटिंग टिकट पर ट्रेन में ट्रैवल करने वाले यात्रियों के लिए अच्छी खबर है। कई बार लोग सीट की तलाश में टीटीई को ढूंढते रहते हैं लेकिन टीटीई नहीं मिलता, जिससे बहुत परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है। इसलिए हम आपको बताने जा रहे हैं कि टीटीई किस ट्रेन की किस बर्थ पर आपको मिलेंगे।

भीड़ के सामने शाहरुख खान ने छुए ममता बनर्जी के पैर

भीड़ के सामने शाहरुख खान ने छुए ममता बनर्जी के पैर
ममता ने उतरते ही सिक्योरिटी गार्ड को शाहरुख की सुरक्षा के लिए निर्देश देने शुरू कर दिए। कार से उतरने के बाद शाहरुख ने ममता के पैर छुए और उन्हें अलविदा कहा।
