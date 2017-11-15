Download App
आपका शहर Close

विधानसभा सत्र छोड़कर ये एमएलए साहब यहां लगा रहे ठुमके

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 06:11 PM IST

कर्नाटक के कांग्रेस विधायक अंबरीश का एक डांस वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर काफी वायरल हो रहा है। दरअसल विधायक अंबरीश विधानसभा सत्र को छोड़कर एक म्यूजिक लॉन्च के दौरान डांस करते दिखे। जिसके बाद उनकी काफी आलोचना की जा रही है।

LiveConversation

Also View

VIDEO: लुटेरों के इस गैंग ने फेल कर दी बुलेट ट्रेन की तकनीक

VIDEO: लुटेरों के इस गैंग ने फेल कर दी बुलेट ट्रेन की तकनीक
ग्रेटर नोएडा पुलिस ने रेलवे पुलिस के साथ मिलकर एक ऐसे गैंग का पर्दाफाश किया है जो बेहद देसी जुगाड़ से ट्रेन में लूटपाट किया करता था। आपको जानकर हैरानी होगी कि ये लोग ट्रेन के सिग्नल को रेड कर दिया करते थे और वो भी एक दो रुपये के सिक्के के जरिए।
Related Videos
मध्य प्रदेश
शिवराज के राज में महिलाओं के साथ हुआ ऐसा सुलूक

शिवराज के राज में महिलाओं के साथ हुआ ऐसा सुलूक
देहरादून
अपनी मौत की खबर की शिकायत करने थाने पहुंचा ये सिंगर

अपनी मौत की खबर की शिकायत करने थाने पहुंचा ये सिंगर

नेशनल
तो इसलिए कांग्रेस नहीं चाहती गुजरात में हो राहुल गांधी बनाम नरेंद्र मोदी

तो इसलिए कांग्रेस नहीं चाहती गुजरात में हो राहुल गांधी बनाम नरेंद्र मोदी
उत्तराखंड
कांग्रेस-बीजेपी में जुबानी जंग, हरीश रावत को मिला करारा जवाब

कांग्रेस-बीजेपी में जुबानी जंग, हरीश रावत को मिला करारा जवाब

Most Viewed

आतंकी ठिकानों के पास भारतीय युवक ने फहराया अपना झंडा, घोषित किया खुद को राजा
Trending

सबसे बड़ा सवाल: जब खिलजी को था ये शौक तो पद्मावती के प्यार में कैसे पड़ा!
Featured

गुजरात में मूंगफली बिगाड़ रही बीजेपी का खेल
Video Banner
सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट, सोनीपत

सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट अनिल कश्यप ने खोली गरीबों से धोखाधड़ी की पोल
गोरख प्रसाद, सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट/ देवरिया

Video: यूपी बीजेपी के एमएलए का खुला ऐलान “गुंडा हूं मैं”
सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट, जयपुर

इस वीडियो के अपराधियों को पहचानने में पुलिस की मदद करें
X
LiveConversation
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!