स्कूल में बच्ची को मारा, क्लास में बंद किया, मां के साथ की बदसलूकी

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 09 Nov 2017 06:26 AM IST

हैदराबाद के स्कूल में पढ़नेवाली एक लड़की ने अपनी टीचर पर मामूली बात पर पीटने और क्लास में बंद कर देने के आरोप लगाए हैं। लड़की की मां ने कहा कि जब वो अपनी बच्ची को स्कूल लेने गईं तो उनके साथ भी बदसलूकी की गई। ये बच्ची हैदराबाद के विजनरी ग्रुप ऑफ इंस्टीट्यूशन में पढ़ती है।

