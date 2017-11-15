Download App
आपका शहर Close

एक शपथ, सुरक्षित बचपन में बच्चों ने जाना गुड टच, बैड टच का मतलब

आसिफ़ इक़बाल

आसिफ़ इक़बाल, Amar Ujala

Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 07:36 PM IST

आए दिन बच्चों के प्रति बढ़ रहीं यौन घटनाओं को देखते हुए अमर उजाला ने एक मुहिम 'एक शपथ, सुरक्षित बचपन' चलाई, जिसमें डीएवी पब्लिक स्कूल नोएडा के बच्चों ने भाग लिया। स्कूल की अध्यापिाओं ने बच्चों को गुड टच और बैड टच के बारे में बताया।

LiveConversation

Also View

दांत के कीड़ों से हैं परेशान, ये उपाय कर देंगे इन्हें खत्म

दांत के कीड़ों से हैं परेशान, ये उपाय कर देंगे इन्हें खत्म
खिलखिलाती हुई हंसी तभी ज्यादा अच्छी लगती है जब आपके दांत चमकते हों। दांत तभी चमकेंगे जब आप उनकी सही देखभाल करेंगे और साफ सफाई का ध्यान रखेंगे । आइए जानते हैं की दांतो की सही देखभाल कैसे करनी चाहिए और कीड़ा लगने से बचाने के लिए क्या करना चाहिए...
Related Videos
इंटरनेशनल
देखिए आ गई है दुनिया की सबसे खूबसूरत बाइक

देखिए आ गई है दुनिया की सबसे खूबसूरत बाइक
नेशनल
हरियाणा रोडवेज बस के ड्राइवर का कारनामा, जान हथेली पर रखकर चलाता है बस

हरियाणा रोडवेज बस के ड्राइवर का कारनामा, जान हथेली पर रखकर चलाता है बस
आतंकी ठिकानों के पास भारतीय युवक ने फहराया अपना झंडा, घोषित किया खुद को राजा

आतंकी ठिकानों के पास भारतीय युवक ने फहराया अपना झंडा, घोषित किया खुद को राजा
इंटरनेशनल
भूकंप में आपकी जान की हिफाजत करेगा ये बेड, जानें क्या हैं खासियत

भूकंप में आपकी जान की हिफाजत करेगा ये बेड, जानें क्या हैं खासियत
Most Viewed

आतंकी ठिकानों के पास भारतीय युवक ने फहराया अपना झंडा, घोषित किया खुद को राजा
Trending

जब महिलाओं के वकील बनने पर था बैन तब इस महिला ने कायम की मिसाल

Featured

गुजरात में मूंगफली बिगाड़ रही बीजेपी का खेल
Video Banner
सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट, सोनीपत

सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट अनिल कश्यप ने खोली गरीबों से धोखाधड़ी की पोल
गोरख प्रसाद, सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट/ देवरिया

Video: यूपी बीजेपी के एमएलए का खुला ऐलान “गुंडा हूं मैं”
सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट, जयपुर

इस वीडियो के अपराधियों को पहचानने में पुलिस की मदद करें
X
LiveConversation
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!