अपनी आबरू को बचाने के लिए चलती ट्रेन से कूदी लड़की

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 01 Sep 2017 11:05 AM IST

आंध्र प्रदेश के विजयवाड़ा में ट्रेन में छेड़छाड़ की वारदात के बाद 21 साल की एक लड़की ने चलती ट्रेन से छलांग लगा दी। लड़की को गंभीर चोटें आईं हैं और उसका इलाज अस्पताल में चल रहा है। इस बीच रेलवे पुलिस ने तीन आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।
 

मुजफ्फरनगर में ऐसे हुआ गवाह के भाई पर जानलेवा हमला

मुजफ्फरनगर में हुई सीकरी के पूर्व प्रधान मोहम्मद अम्मार के हत्या सहित कई मामलों की पैरवी करने वाले ग्रामीण के भाई पर जानलेवा हमला किया गया।
