VIDEO: फिल्मी स्टाइल में सुरंग खोदकर बैंक में डाला डाका, करोड़ों का माल गायब

वीडियो डेस्क,अमर उजाला टीवी/ मुंबई

Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 03:28 PM IST

आपने फिल्मों में फिल्मी स्टाइल की चोरी तो जरूर देखी होगी।ऐसा ही कुछ मुंबई के जुई नगर में रीयल में देखने को मिला है जहां के बैंक ऑफ बड़ौदा में बिल्कुल फिल्मी स्टाइल में चोरी की वारदात को अंजाम दिया गया। बैंक को लूटने के लिए चोरों ने हॉलीवुड फिल्म ‘द बैंक जॉब’ के स्टाइल को अपनाया। चोरों ने बैंक में डाका डालने के लिए 25 फुट लंबी सुरंग खोद डाली।
 

पिता ने ही किया था बेटी मार्टिना का कत्ल, मां ने खोला राज

पिता ने ही किया था बेटी मार्टिना का कत्ल, मां ने खोला राज
शनिवार सुबह लखनऊ में हुए मार्टिना हत्याकांड को लेकर एक बड़ा खुलासा हुआ है।
लखनऊ
बेटी को नहीं मिला इंसाफ तो परिवार ने उठाया ये खतरनाक कदम

बेटी को नहीं मिला इंसाफ तो परिवार ने उठाया ये खतरनाक कदम
नोएडा
आठ महीने की गर्भवती को पार्किंग अटेंडेंट ने ऐसे रौंदा

आठ महीने की गर्भवती को पार्किंग अटेंडेंट ने ऐसे रौंदा

लखनऊ
लखनऊ में युवती को गोलियों से भूना, पुलिस ने जताया ऑनर किलिंग का शक

लखनऊ में युवती को गोलियों से भूना, पुलिस ने जताया ऑनर किलिंग का शक
मथुरा
बच्ची बोल नहीं सकती और 60 साल के बुजुर्ग ने कर डाला ये कांड

बच्ची बोल नहीं सकती और 60 साल के बुजुर्ग ने कर डाला ये कांड
BIGG BOSS 11 : सारी हदें पार कर पुनीश ने कहा, 'बंदगी, कपड़े उतारो!'
हार्दिक के वीडियो पर ये बोले गुजरात के अखबार
हीरोइन बिटिया के प्रचार से जीता ये नेता बन गया 'दबंग'
गोरख प्रसाद, सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट/ देवरिया

Video: यूपी बीजेपी के एमएलए का खुला ऐलान "गुंडा हूं मैं"
सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट, जयपुर

इस वीडियो के अपराधियों को पहचानने में पुलिस की मदद करें
दीपिका, सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट/ सरधना

BJP विधायक के पैर छूना पड़ा दरोगा को भारी,IG ने दिए जांच के आदेश
