CCTV: खाने का पैसा मांगा तो पुलिसवाला बन गया ‘गुंडा’

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ मुंबई

Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 02:32 PM IST

मुंबई में पुलिसवाले की गुंडई का सीसीटीवी फुटेज सामने आया है। जिसमें वो होटल के स्टाफ के साथ मारपीट करता देखा जा रहा है। दरअसल, होटल स्टाफ की तरफ से खाने के पैसे मांगने पर पुलिसवाला आग-बबूला हो गया और उसने मारपीट शुरू कर दी।
 

VIDEO: एक्सीडेंट की ऐसी तस्वीरें आपने कभी देखी नहीं होंगी

VIDEO: एक्सीडेंट की ऐसी तस्वीरें आपने कभी देखी नहीं होंगी
आगरा में मानस नगर रोड पर एक अनियंत्रित कार ने बाइक सवार को टक्कर मार दी। गनीमत ये रही कि हादसे में कोई जनहानि नहीं हुई। ये पूरी घटना सीसीटीवी में कैद हो गयी।
