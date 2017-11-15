Download App
आपका शहर Close

शर्मनाक! नसबंदी सर्जरी के बाद महिलाओं को लिटाया फर्श पर

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ सतना,मध्य प्रदेश

Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 03:47 PM IST

मध्यप्रदेश के मुरैना में एक ऐसा वाकया सामने आया जिसे देखकर आपके मुंह से सहज ही ‘शर्मनाक’ निकलेगा। आपको दिखाते हैं सरकारी अस्पताल की एक तस्वीर जहां नसबंदी के ऑपरेशन के बाद उनको फर्श पर लिटाया गया। मामला शासन तक पहुंचा तो अब जांच के आदेश दे दिए गए हैं।
 

LiveConversation

Also View

अपनी मौत की खबर की शिकायत करने थाने पहुंचा ये सिंगर

अपनी मौत की खबर की शिकायत करने थाने पहुंचा ये सिंगर
सोशल मीडिया पर सड़क दुर्घटना में मौत की झूठी खबर फैलाने को लेकर उत्तराखंड के लोक गायक गजेन्द्र राणा पुलिस महानिदेशक अनिल कुमार रतूड़ी से मिलने देहरादून पहुंचे।
Related Videos
उत्तर प्रदेश
अयोध्या विवाद सुलझाने को योगी से मिले श्री श्री रविशंकर

अयोध्या विवाद सुलझाने को योगी से मिले श्री श्री रविशंकर
गुजरात
तो इसलिए कांग्रेस नहीं चाहती गुजरात में हो राहुल गांधी बनाम नरेंद्र मोदी

तो इसलिए कांग्रेस नहीं चाहती गुजरात में हो राहुल गांधी बनाम नरेंद्र मोदी
उत्तराखंड
कांग्रेस-बीजेपी में जुबानी जंग, हरीश रावत को मिला करारा जवाब

कांग्रेस-बीजेपी में जुबानी जंग, हरीश रावत को मिला करारा जवाब

गुजरात
क्या गुजरात में मूंगफली बिगाड़ देगी बीजेपी का खेल?

क्या गुजरात में मूंगफली बिगाड़ देगी बीजेपी का खेल?
Most Viewed

इस नेता के साथ रंगे हाथों होटल में पकड़ी गई थीं सपना चौधरी?
Trending

जब महिलाओं के वकील बनने पर था बैन तब इस महिला ने कायम की मिसाल

Featured

क्या गुजरात में मूंगफली बिगाड़ देगी बीजेपी का खेल?
Video Banner
सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट, सोनीपत

सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट अनिल कश्यप ने खोली गरीबों से धोखाधड़ी की पोल
गोरख प्रसाद, सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट/ देवरिया

Video: यूपी बीजेपी के एमएलए का खुला ऐलान “गुंडा हूं मैं”
सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट, जयपुर

इस वीडियो के अपराधियों को पहचानने में पुलिस की मदद करें
X
LiveConversation
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!