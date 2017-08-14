Download App
सोने से जड़ी रुद्राक्ष की माला पहनते हैं योगी आदित्यनाथ, जानें कितनी संपत्ति के हैं मालिक

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ लखनऊ

Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 01:19 PM IST

एमएलसी पद पर नामांकन भरते वक्त योगी आदित्यनाथ ने अपनी संपत्ति का ब्यौरा भी दिया। हलफनामें के मुताबिक यूपी के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ के पास दोनों डिप्टी सीएम से कम संपत्ति है। हम आपको बताते हैं कि योगी आदित्यनाथ कितनी संपत्ति के मालिक हैं।
 

यूपी के शिक्षामित्रों को योगी सरकार का तोहफा

यूपी के शिक्षामित्रों को योगी सरकार का तोहफा
योगी आदित्यनाथ ने यूपी के शिक्षामित्रों को बड़ा तोहफा दिया है। योगी सरकार ने शिक्षामित्रों का मानदेय 3500 से बढ़ाकर दस हजार रुपये कर दिया गया है।
