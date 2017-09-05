Download App
VVIP कल्चर बोलता है! पहले दिन लखनऊ मेट्रो का सफर ‘आम’ के लिए नहीं

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ लखनऊ

Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 12:49 PM IST

लखनऊ वासियों के लिए मेट्रो के इंतजार की घड़ियां भले ही खत्म हो गई हो, लेकिन उन्हें मेट्रो सफर के लिए एक दिन का और इंतजार करना होगा। लखनऊ मेट्रो के सफर का पहला दिन वीवीआईपी के लिए रहेगा। वहीं, वीवीआई कल्चर जिसे खत्म करने के लाख दावे किए जाते हैं। 
 

लखनऊ मेट्रो के इनॉगरेशन से पहले पूर्व सीएम अखिलेश यादव ने ली चुटकी

लखनऊ मेट्रो के इनॉगरेशन से पहले पूर्व सीएम अखिलेश यादव ने ली चुटकी
गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिहं और उत्तर प्रदेश मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ 5 सिंतबर यानि आज लखनऊ मेट्रो को हरी झंडी दिखाएंगे। मेट्रो सेवा का उद्घाटन लखनऊ ट्रांसपोर्ट नगर स्टेशन से होगा।
