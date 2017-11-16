Download App
एक महीने बाद एलडीए भवन में दोबारा लगी आग

इमरान, अमर उजाला टीवी/ लखनऊ

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 09:28 AM IST

राजधानी के गोमतीनगर में बने एलडीए भवन में बुधवार दोपहर लगी आग से अफरातफरी मच गई। आग लगने से भवन के सबसे ऊपर के फ्लोर पर धुंआ भर गया जिससे कर्मचारी दहशत में आ गए। जानकारी मिलने पर फायर ब्रिगेड की तीन गाड़ियां पहुंची और आग पर काबू पाया गया।

