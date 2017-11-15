Download App
बुलेट खरीदने गई किन्नर को फाइनेंस कम्पनी ने लौटाया

संजय त्रिपाठी, अमर उजाला टीवी/ लखनऊ

Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 07:54 AM IST

लखनऊ में बुलेट मोटरसाइकिल खरीदने गई किन्नर पायल सिंह को चोला मंडलम फाइनेंस नाम की कम्पनी के एजेंट ने ये कहकर लौटा दिया कि थर्ड जेंडर को कर्ज देने के लिए हमारे यहां कॉलम नहीं हैI इस पर पायल सिंह ने थाने में मामला दर्ज कराया हैI 

