इस फैशन शो को देख आप देंगे इनके हौसले की दाद

अमित सिंह, अमर उजाला टीवी/ लखनऊ

Updated Mon, 04 Sep 2017 10:28 PM IST

लखनऊ के संगीत नाटक अकादमी में एक अनोखी पहल के साथ फैशन शो का आयोजन हुआ। इस फैशन शो को जिसने भी देखा उसने फैशन शो में हिस्सा ले रहे प्रतिभागियों की सराहना की क्योंकि, इस फैशन शो में रैम्प वॉक करनेवाले दिव्यांग और एसिड अटैक सर्वाइवर थे।

