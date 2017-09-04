Download App
सावधान! कहीं आपके घर के बाहर भी कोई महिला तो नहीं घूम रही

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ लखनऊ

Updated Mon, 04 Sep 2017 01:05 PM IST

लखनऊ की गोमती नगर पुलिस ने चोरों के एक ऐसे गैंग का खुलासा किया है जिसकी सरगना एक महिला थी। पुलिस ने महिला को उसके दो साथियों के साथ गिरफ्तार किया है, जो अब तक लखनऊ में दर्जनों चोरियों को अंजाम दे चुके हैं।
 

