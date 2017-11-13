Download App
पिता ने ही किया था बेटी मार्टिना का कत्ल, मां ने खोला राज

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ लखनऊ

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 06:03 PM IST

शनिवार सुबह लखनऊ में हुए मार्टिना हत्याकांड को लेकर एक बड़ा खुलासा हुआ है। मार्टिना की मां ने अपने ही पति के खिलाफ हत्या का शक जताते हुए पुलिस में केस दर्ज करवाया। जिसके बाद मार्टिना के पिता को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया।
 

