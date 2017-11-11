Download App
लखनऊ में शरीर के इस कटे अंग के मिलने के बाद फैली सनसनी

इमरान, अमर उजाला टीवी/ लखनऊ

Updated Sat, 11 Nov 2017 10:34 PM IST

लखनऊ के मड़ियांव इलाके में एक शख्स के पैर का कटा हुआ पंजा मिलने से सनसनी फैल गई। घटना की सूचना मिलने के दो घंटे बाद पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। इस पंजे से खून रिस रहा था। पुलिस ने घटनास्थल के आसपास तलाशी ली लेकिन उसके हाथ कुछ नहीं लगा।
 

यूपी में गाय से क्रूरता करनेवाले जाएंगे जेल

यूपी में गाय से क्रूरता करनेवाले जाएंगे जेल
रविवार को लखनऊ के एक कार्यक्रम में सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ ने गायों को लेकर एक और कड़ा बयान दिया। सीएम योगी ने कहा कि यूपी में गौ हत्या की कोई सोच भी नहीं सकता और जो कोई गायों के साथ क्रूरता करेगा उसे भी जेल में डाल दिया जाएगा।
