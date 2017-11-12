Download App
आपका शहर Close

लखनऊ में युवती को गोलियों से भूना, पुलिस ने जताया ऑनर किलिंग का शक

इमरान, अमर उजाला टीवी/ लखनऊ

Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 09:57 PM IST

लखनऊ में एक युवती की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई। युवती को पांच गोलियां मारी गईं। परिवार वाले पुलिस को सूचना दिए बगैर युवती को अस्पताल ले गए। पुलिस को जैसे ही मामले की भनक लगी वो अस्पताल पहुंची। पुलिस को मामले में ऑनर किलिंग का शक है।
 

LiveConversation

Also View

यूपी में गाय से क्रूरता करनेवाले जाएंगे जेल

यूपी में गाय से क्रूरता करनेवाले जाएंगे जेल
रविवार को लखनऊ के एक कार्यक्रम में सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ ने गायों को लेकर एक और कड़ा बयान दिया। सीएम योगी ने कहा कि यूपी में गौ हत्या की कोई सोच भी नहीं सकता और जो कोई गायों के साथ क्रूरता करेगा उसे भी जेल में डाल दिया जाएगा।
Related Videos
गाजीपुर
यूपी के गाजीपुर में आरएसएस कार्यकर्ता की गोली मारकर हत्या

यूपी के गाजीपुर में आरएसएस कार्यकर्ता की गोली मारकर हत्या
रायबरेली
यहां बेरहमी से की गई बुजुर्ग की गला काटकर हत्या

यहां बेरहमी से की गई बुजुर्ग की गला काटकर हत्या
लखनऊ
VIDEO: लखनऊ में 50 रुपए के लिए युवक को मौत के घाट उतारा

VIDEO: लखनऊ में 50 रुपए के लिए युवक को मौत के घाट उतारा
नेशनल
मोदी पर सवाल उठाने वाले प्रकाश राज को मिली ये सजा!

मोदी पर सवाल उठाने वाले प्रकाश राज को मिली ये सजा!
Most Viewed

इस नेता के साथ रंगे हाथों होटल में पकड़ी गई थीं सपना चौधरी?
Trending

मासूम सी दिखने वाली इस महिला के कारनामे जान दंग रह जाएंगे आप
Featured

Video: कृष्णा नदी के तेज बहाव में हादसा, अब तक 16 की मौत
Video Banner
गोरख प्रसाद, सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट/ देवरिया

Video: यूपी बीजेपी के एमएलए का खुला ऐलान “गुंडा हूं मैं”
सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट, जयपुर

इस वीडियो के अपराधियों को पहचानने में पुलिस की मदद करें
दीपिका, सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट/ सरधना

BJP विधायक के पैर छूना पड़ा दरोगा को भारी,IG ने दिए जांच के आदेश
X
LiveConversation
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!