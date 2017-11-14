Download App
योगी ने फूंका निकाय चुनाव का बिगुल, निशाने पर रही SP, BSP

वीडियो डेस्क,अमर उजाला टीवी/ लखनऊ

Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 07:10 PM IST

यूपी निकाय चुनाव को लेकर सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ ने बिगुल फूंक दिया है। मंगलवार को योगी ने अयोध्या से चुनाव प्रचार की शुरुआत की। इस मौके पर उन्होंने अयोध्यावासियों से बीजेपी प्रत्याशियों को वोट देने की अपील की। साथ ही पूर्व की सरकारों का भी घेराव किया।
 

‘कमल’ खिलने से नहीं रोक सकते SP, BSP और कांग्रेस: केशव प्रसाद मौर्य
शाहजहांपुर में नगर निकाय चुनाव की बीजेपी प्रत्याशी नीलिमा प्रसाद के समर्थन में बूथ कार्यकर्ता सम्मेलन में उपमुख्यमंत्री केशव प्रसाद मौर्य शामिल हुए। इस दौरान उन्होंने एसपी, बीएसपी और कांग्रेस पर जमकर निशाना साधा।
