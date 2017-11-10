Download App
नशे में धुत इन रईसजादों की कार भिड़ी बिजली के खंभे से, मच गया हंगामा

इमरान, अमर उजाला टीवी/ लखनऊ

Updated Sat, 11 Nov 2017 12:19 AM IST

यूपी की राजधानी लखनऊ में एक बार फिर रफ्तार का कहर देखने को मिला है। यहां नशे में धुत रईसजादों की कार हाईटेंशन लाइन के खंभे में जा घुसी, जिससे खंभा और हाईटेंशन तारों का जाल गाडी के ऊपर आ गिरा। रिपोर्ट में देखें घटना की तस्वीरें।

