Download App
आपका शहर Close

JNU वाले कन्हैया का लखनऊ में हुआ ऐसा बुरा हाल

अजीत बरसइया, चंद्रकांत, अमर उजाला टीवी/ लखनऊ

Updated Sat, 11 Nov 2017 01:23 AM IST

लखनऊ के शीरोज हैंगआउट में शुक्रवार को लिटरेरी फेस्टिवल में कन्हैया कुमार को मंच पर बुलाते ही बवाल शुरू हो गया। एबीवीपी के कार्यकर्ताओं ने कन्हैया मुर्दाबाद के नारे लगाए। जिसके बाद शीरोज की सर्वाइवर गर्ल्स ने बीच बचाव करके मामला शांत करावाया।

LiveConversation

Also View

नशे में धुत इन रईसजादों की कार भिड़ी बिजली के खंभे से, मच गया हंगामा

नशे में धुत इन रईसजादों की कार भिड़ी बिजली के खंभे से, मच गया हंगामा
यूपी की राजधानी लखनऊ में एक बार फिर रफ्तार का कहर देखने को मिला है। यहां नशे में धुत रईसजादों की कार हाईटेंशन लाइन के खंभे में जा घुसी, जिससे खंभा और हाईटेंशन तारों का जाल गाडी के ऊपर आ गिरा। रिपोर्ट में देखें घटना की तस्वीरें।
Related Videos
लखनऊ
लखनऊ के मॉल में युवती का वीडियो बनाने वाला गिरफ्तार

लखनऊ के मॉल में युवती का वीडियो बनाने वाला गिरफ्तार
उत्तर प्रदेश
लखनऊ में खतरनाक सड़क हादसा, युवक की मौके पर मौत

लखनऊ में खतरनाक सड़क हादसा, युवक की मौके पर मौत
लखनऊ
नोटबंदी को लेकर कांग्रेस का प्रदर्शन, लखनऊ में हुआ ये...

नोटबंदी को लेकर कांग्रेस का प्रदर्शन, लखनऊ में हुआ ये...
दिल्ली
खुशखबरी! मार्च तक तैयार हो जाएगा ITO स्काइवॉक, जानिए खासियत

खुशखबरी! मार्च तक तैयार हो जाएगा ITO स्काइवॉक, जानिए खासियत
Most Viewed

अरब के प्रिंस की बेटी की इन तस्वीरों ने इन्हें बनाया दूसरी किम कार्दशियन
Trending

GST दरों में बदलाव के साथ 177 चीजें हुई सस्ती, जानिए किसका गिरा दाम
Featured

दिल्ली में एक दिन माने 44 सिगरेट, नतीजा घटता स्पर्म काउंट
Video Banner
गोरख प्रसाद, सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट/ देवरिया

Video: यूपी बीजेपी के एमएलए का खुला ऐलान “गुंडा हूं मैं”
सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट, जयपुर

इस वीडियो के अपराधियों को पहचानने में पुलिस की मदद करें
दीपिका, सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट/ सरधना

BJP विधायक के पैर छूना पड़ा दरोगा को भारी,IG ने दिए जांच के आदेश
X
LiveConversation
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!