कश्मीर और हिमाचल का मौसम हुआ खुशनुमा, देखिए सीजन की पहली बर्फबारी

वीडियो डेस्क,अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 07:31 PM IST

जम्मू-कश्मीर के ऊपरी इलाकों में सर्दी ने दस्तक दे दी है। सीजन की पहली बर्फबारी का वीडियो सामने आया है। नत्थाटॉप, पटनीटॉप सहित आसपास के कई इलाकों में बर्फबारी की वजह से मौसम खुशनुमा हो गया है। वहीं, हिमाचल में भी बर्फबारी का दौर शुरू हो गया है। रोहतांग में सीजन की पहली बर्फबारी हो रही है। इसके अलावा केलांग, कुल्लू की ऊंची चोटियों और चंबा के पांगी में भी हिमपात जारी है।
 

Your Story has been saved!