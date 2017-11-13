Download App
इस्लामिक बैंकिंग के बारे में वो सब कुछ जो आप जानना चाहते हैं

वीडियो डेस्क,अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 07:30 AM IST

भारतीय रिजर्व बैंक ने देश में इस्लामिक बैंक खोले जाने के प्रस्ताव को खारिज कर दिया है। आरबीआई ने सूचना के अधिकार के तहत पूछे गए एक सवाल के जवाब में ये जानकारी दी है। इस रिपोर्ट में हम आपको बताते है आखिर है क्या इस्लामिक बैंकिंग।
 

