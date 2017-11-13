Download App
आपका शहर Close

अयोध्या में राम मंदिर को लेकर फिर हुई बैठक, लेकिन बढ़ गया विवाद

नितिन श्रीवास्तव, अमर उजाला टीवी/ अयोध्या

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 06:05 AM IST

अयोध्या में मंदिर-मस्जिद विवाद पर समझौते की कोशिश जारी है लेकिन इसमें कई दिक्कतें भी आ रही हैं। दरअसल यहां संकट मोचन हनुमानगढ़ी मंदिर के बंद कमरे में एक बैठक हुई और बैठक के बाद अचानक से माहौल गर्म हो गया। देखिए कि आखिर हुआ क्या।

LiveConversation

Also View

कानपुर में हुआ संत सम्मेलन, राम मंदिर के बारे में ये हुई चर्चा

कानपुर में हुआ संत सम्मेलन, राम मंदिर के बारे में ये हुई चर्चा
रविवार को कानपुर में आयोजित संत सम्मलेन में पहुंचे साधु संतों राम मंदिर को लेकर सुन्नी वक्फ बोर्ड पर जमकर बरसे। सम्मेलन में पहुंची साध्वी प्राची ने अभिनेता कमल हसन को आड़े हाथों लिया। साध्वी ने कमल हसन को सिरफिरा आदमी बताया।
Related Videos
लखनऊ
राम की नगरी में योगी ने बनाया ये वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड

राम की नगरी में योगी ने बनाया ये वर्ल्ड रिकॉर्ड
लखनऊ
साध्वी प्राची का भड़काऊ बयान, नमाज को लेकर कहा ये

साध्वी प्राची का भड़काऊ बयान, नमाज को लेकर कहा ये
लखनऊ
योगी सरकार ने राम लला पर छोड़ा ये अहम फैसला!

योगी सरकार ने राम लला पर छोड़ा ये अहम फैसला!
लखनऊ
अयोध्या में स्थापित होगी भगवान राम की सबसे विशाल प्रतिमा

अयोध्या में स्थापित होगी भगवान राम की सबसे विशाल प्रतिमा
Most Viewed

इस नेता के साथ रंगे हाथों होटल में पकड़ी गई थीं सपना चौधरी?
Trending

ये हैं सऊदी अरब की सबसे मॉडर्न राजकुमारी, नहीं पहनतीं हिजाब
Featured

Video: कृष्णा नदी के तेज बहाव में हादसा, अब तक 16 की मौत
Video Banner
गोरख प्रसाद, सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट/ देवरिया

Video: यूपी बीजेपी के एमएलए का खुला ऐलान “गुंडा हूं मैं”
सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट, जयपुर

इस वीडियो के अपराधियों को पहचानने में पुलिस की मदद करें
दीपिका, सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट/ सरधना

BJP विधायक के पैर छूना पड़ा दरोगा को भारी,IG ने दिए जांच के आदेश
X
LiveConversation
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!