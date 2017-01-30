आपका शहर Close

आम बजट पर SP के गढ़ इटावा में क्या सोचते हैं लोग

बीरेश मिश्र, अमर उजाला टीवी, इटावा

Updated Wed, 01 Feb 2017 10:34 AM IST

एक फरवरी को पेश होने वाले आम बजट और रेल बजट से इटावा के लोगों को क्या-क्या उम्मीदें हैं। देखिए
 

शिवपाल ने पारिवारिक दंगल को बताया धर्मयुद्ध

शिवपाल ने पारिवारिक दंगल को बताया धर्मयुद्ध
समाजवादी पार्टी के पूर्व उत्तर देश अध्यक्ष शिवपाल सिंह यादव ने इटावा में कहा कि बाहर की शक्तियों से तो लड़ा जा सकता है लेकिन जो आंतरिक शक्तियां हैं उनसे लड़ना मुश्किल है। इस बार का चुनाव सत्ता के लिए नहीं बल्कि अपनों के खिलाफ धर्म युद्ध है।
