Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

NIA का पत्थरबाजों के खिलाफ एक्शन शुरू, दो गिरफ्तार

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ जम्मू कश्मीर

Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 08:46 PM IST

NIA ने घाटी में पत्थरबाजों के खिलाफ एक्शन लेना शुरू कर दिया है। एजेंसी ने 100 से ज्यादा पत्थरबाजों की लिस्ट तैयार की है। NIA ने पत्थरबाजों के खिलाफ एक्शन शुरू भी कर दिया है और इसके तहत दो पत्थरबाजों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है।

LiveConversation

Also View

VIDEO: जयपुर एयरपोर्ट पर सरेआम भिड़ गए पायलट और एयर होस्टेस

VIDEO: जयपुर एयरपोर्ट पर सरेआम भिड़ गए पायलट और एयर होस्टेस
जयपुर एयरपोर्ट पर उस वक्त हाई वोल्टेज ड्रामा शुरू हो गया जब एक एयर होस्टेस और पायलट सरेआम लड़ने लगे। दोनों के बीच बहस इस कदर बढ़ गई कि दोनों हाथापाई पर उतर आए। देखिए क्या है पूरा मामला।
Related Videos
सरकार ने 2 लाख कंपनियों का रेजिट्रेशन किया रद्द, जानिए वजह
नेशनल

सरकार ने 2 लाख कंपनियों का रेजिट्रेशन किया रद्द, जानिए वजह

जोहरा इन आंसुओं को जमीन पर ना गिरने दो.....
नेशनल

जोहरा इन आंसुओं को जमीन पर ना गिरने दो.....

रेप के लिए उकसाता है #BlueWhale से भी ज्यादा खतरनाक ये गेम

रेप के लिए उकसाता है #BlueWhale से भी ज्यादा खतरनाक ये गेम

लखनऊ मेट्रो में फ्री वाई-फाई के साथ मिलेंगी ये सुविधाएं
लखनऊ

लखनऊ मेट्रो में फ्री वाई-फाई के साथ मिलेंगी ये सुविधाएं

Most Viewed

रेपिस्ट राम रहीम की 'बेटी' हनीप्रीत के मुंबई में गिरफ्तार होने की चर्चाएं!
Trending

रेप के लिए उकसाता है #BlueWhale से भी ज्यादा खतरनाक ये गेम
Featured

रेप के लिए उकसाता है #BlueWhale से भी ज्यादा खतरनाक ये गेम
Video Banner
सुनील लाल, सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट/ सीतापुर

सीतापुर में 100 ग्राम प्रधानों के खिलाफ होगी जांच
वाइरल वीडियो

जब रेड लाइट पर उतरा ‘उड़ता जहाज’
वाइरल वीडियो

जब बार बालाओं को देख यूपी पुलिस की छलकी जवानी

X
LiveConversation
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
BRICS घोषणापत्र में जैश-ए-मोहम्मद का नाम, मसूद पर बैन के सवाल पर चीन ने साधी चुप्पी

BRICS घोषणापत्र में जैश-ए-मोहम्मद का नाम, मसूद पर बैन के सवाल पर चीन ने साधी चुप्पी

BRICS से नजदीक आए भारत-चीन, डोकलाम के बाद मिले पीएम-जिनपिंग, जानिए 5 बड़ी बातें

BRICS से नजदीक आए भारत-चीन, डोकलाम के बाद मिले पीएम-जिनपिंग, जानिए 5 बड़ी बातें

लखनऊ को मिली मेट्रो की सौगात, योगी बोले- यूपी के आठ और शहरों के लिए काम शुरू

लखनऊ को मिली मेट्रो की सौगात, योगी बोले- यूपी के आठ और शहरों के लिए काम शुरू

ऐसी शानदार और लाजवाब है लखनऊ मेट्रो, देखें Exclusive तस्वीरें

ऐसी शानदार और लाजवाब है लखनऊ मेट्रो, देखें Exclusive तस्वीरें

﻿
Your Story has been saved!