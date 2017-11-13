Download App
अब दिन में 50 हजार लोग ही बोल सकेंगे 'जै माता दी', वजह है ये

वीडियो डेस्क,अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 02:59 PM IST

माता वैष्णो देवी की यात्रा को लेकर नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल (NGT) ने नया निर्देश पारित किया है। वैष्णो देवी आने जाने वालों की तादाद तय कर दी है। एनजीटी ने आदेश जारी करते हुए कहा है कि अब एक बार में 50 हजार से ज्यादा लोगों को ऊपर नहीं जाने दिया जाएगा। ये आदेश सोमवार से ही लागू कर दिया जाएगा।

