देखिए, मोदी कैबिनेट में ‘नवरत्न’ को मिला कौन सा मंत्रलाय

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Sun, 03 Sep 2017 04:37 PM IST

पीएम मोदी ने नए कैबिनेट में 9 नए चेहरों को शामिल किया है और इन नौ में से 4 पूर्व IPS, IAS और IFS अधिकारी हैं। देखिए किसे कौन सा मंत्रालय मिला।
 

किम जोंग की वजह से आया भूकंप, जानिए कैसे?

किम जोंग की वजह से आया भूकंप, जानिए कैसे?
दुनिया पर किम जोंग नाम का एक खतरा लगातार मंडरा रहा है। एक के बाद एक मिसाइल और बमों का परिक्षण कर नॉर्थ कोरिया दुनिया को धमका रहा है। अभ खबर आ रही है कि नॉर्थ कोरिया ने एक और हाइड्रोजन बम का परिक्षण किया है।
