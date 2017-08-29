Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

लाउडस्पीकर सेट देकर पेश की इन्होंने सौहार्द की मिसाल

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ हरदा

Updated Tue, 29 Aug 2017 09:59 PM IST

मध्य प्रदेश के हरदा में आपसी सौहार्द की एक नायाब मिसाल पेश की गई। यहां मुस्लिमों ने हनुमान मंदिर समिति को लाउडस्पीकर सेट भेंट किया।
 

LiveConversation

Also View

VIDEO: मासूमों की जिंदगी बचाने के लिए कंधे पर मौत लादकर दौड़ा सिपाही

VIDEO: मासूमों की जिंदगी बचाने के लिए कंधे पर मौत लादकर दौड़ा सिपाही
मध्यप्रदेश के सागर जिले के चितोरा गांव के एक स्कूल में तोप का गोला मिलने की खबर से सनसनी फैल गई। दहशत के माहौल के बीच एक पुलिस कॉन्स्टेबल अभिषेक पटेल की बहादुरी के चलते स्कूल में किसी भी तरह का जान-माल का नुकसान नहीं हुआ।
Related Videos
बाढ़ के पानी में उतरा था सेल्फी लेने, लहरें बहा ले गईं अपने साथ
बिहार

बाढ़ के पानी में उतरा था सेल्फी लेने, लहरें बहा ले गईं अपने साथ

मध्यप्रदेश में कृषि उत्पाद 20% बढ़ा है: शिवराज सिंह चौहान
दिल्ली

मध्यप्रदेश में कृषि उत्पाद 20% बढ़ा है: शिवराज सिंह चौहान

पुलिस पर पत्थर फेंक रहा था कांग्रेस पार्टी वर्कर, नेताजी ने जड़ दिया थप्पड़
मध्य प्रदेश

पुलिस पर पत्थर फेंक रहा था कांग्रेस पार्टी वर्कर, नेताजी ने जड़ दिया थप्पड़

मध्यप्रदेश के होशंगाबाद में एक और किसान ने की आत्महत्या
मध्य प्रदेश

मध्यप्रदेश के होशंगाबाद में एक और किसान ने की आत्महत्या

Most Viewed

राम रहीम की ‘गुफा’ की पहली तस्वीर सिर्फ AUTV पर
Trending

महाराष्ट्र में दुरंतो एक्सप्रेस हुई दुर्घटनाग्रस्त, 7 डिब्बे पटरी से उतरे
Featured

हिटलर का करोड़ों का ऑफर ठुकरा दिया था इस भारतीय खिलाड़ी ने
Citizen Journalist

अपने आस पास किसी घटना का विडियो या फोटो शेयर कीजिए हमारे साथ जिसे हम दिखाएंगे अमर उजाला टीवी पर

Whatsapp करें09582219931 इस तरह करें वाट्सएप
सुनील लाल, सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट/ सीतापुर

सीतापुर में 100 ग्राम प्रधानों के खिलाफ होगी जांच
वाइरल वीडियो

जब रेड लाइट पर उतरा ‘उड़ता जहाज’
वाइरल वीडियो

जब बार बालाओं को देख यूपी पुलिस की छलकी जवानी

X
LiveConversation
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
﻿
Your Story has been saved!