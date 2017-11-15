Download App
VIDEO: जब स्कूल में घुस गया तेंदुआ

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 03:08 PM IST

तेंदुए का आतंक हर इलाके में बढ़ता जा रहा है। गुवाहाटी में दीनेपारा के स्कूल में उस वक्त हड़कंप मच गया जब बिल्डिंग में एक तेंदुआ घुस आया। इस दौरान तेंदुए के हमले में 4 लोग घायल भी हो गए। सूचना पर वन विभाग की टीम ने मौके पर पहुंच कर तेंदुए को इंजेक्शन देकर बेहोश कर दिया। इसके बाद उसे असम के राज्य चिड़ियाघर में भेज दिया गया। वहीं कानपुर में आतंक फैलाने वाले एक तेंदुए पर वन विभाग की टीम ने काबू पाया।
 

