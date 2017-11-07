Download App
दिल्ली में गुमनाम मर गया राजकुमार, किसी को नहीं लगी भनक!

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 11 Nov 2017 07:13 AM IST

दिल्ली के दिल में एक महल है। महल में एक राजकुमार रहता था, अकेला...बिलकुल तनहा। अकेलेपन मे ही उसकी मौत हो गई और किसी को कानोकान खबर तक नहीं लगी। लगती भी कैसे किसी ने उसे देखा ही नहीं था। हम बात कर रहे हैं अवध के आखिरी राजकुमार के बारे में जिसकी लाश हाल ही में दिल्ली के मालचा महल में मिली। देखिए क्या है इस राजकुमार और इस महल की कहानी ।

