जानिए क्या है NGTऔर कैसे करता है काम ?

वीडियो डेस्क,अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 10:57 PM IST

एनजीटी ने आजकल सरकार और हुक्मरानों की नाम में दम कर रखा है। पहले प्रदूषण, फिर ऑड-ईवन को लेकर दिल्ली सरकार को फटकार और उसके बाद वैष्णो देवी के दर्शन के लिए श्रद्धालुओं की लिमिट तय करना। हमेशा एक्शन मोड में रहने वाला एनजीटी है क्या और कैसे करता है काम? इसके आलावा बीते कुछ वक्त में कौन-कौन से बड़े फैसले एनजीटी ने लिए है वो हम आपको  इस रिपोर्ट में दिखाते हैं।
 

अब दिन में 50 हजार लोग ही बोल सकेंगे 'जै माता दी', वजह है ये

अब दिन में 50 हजार लोग ही बोल सकेंगे 'जै माता दी', वजह है ये
माता वैष्णो देवी की यात्रा को लेकर नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल (NGT) ने नया निर्देश पारित किया है। वैष्णो देवी आने जाने वालों की तादाद तय कर दी है। एनजीटी ने आदेश जारी करते हुए कहा है कि अब एक बार में 50 हजार से ज्यादा लोगों को ऊपर नहीं जाने दिया जाएगा।
