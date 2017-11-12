Download App
आपका शहर Close

दिल्ली को प्रदूषण मुक्त करने के लिए एक अनूठी पहल

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 11:31 AM IST

दिल्ली में हवा का स्तर जिस तरह से खराब होता जा रहा है इसके लिए हम भी जिम्मेदार हैं और हमारी कोशिशों के बाद ही दिल्ली की हवा सांस लेने लायक बन पाएगी। इसी मैसेज के साथ खालसा एड NGO ने दिल्ली के कनॉट प्लेस में लोगों को मास्क के साथ साथ पौधे भी बांटे और ये मैसेज भी दिया कि जितने ज्यादा लोग पौधे लगाएंगे उतनी ही जल्दी दिल्ली का वातावरण स्वच्छ हो पाएगा
 

LiveConversation

Also View

प्रदूषण के मामले में दिल्ली से आगे निकला पीएम मोदी का शहर काशी

प्रदूषण के मामले में दिल्ली से आगे निकला पीएम मोदी का शहर काशी
पूरी दुनिया में आज प्रदूषण की चर्चा हो रही है। बीते कुछ दिनों से उत्तर भारत के कई शहरों की हवा जहरीली हो गई है। प्रदूषण के मामले में अब वाराणसी ने दिल्ली को पीछे छोड़ दिया है। हमारी इस खास रिपोर्ट में देखिए इस लिस्ट में कौन सा शहर किस नंबर पर है
Related Videos
दिल्ली
ये हैं खास 5 पौधे जिनसे मिट जाएगा ड्राइंग रूम का प्रदूषण

ये हैं खास 5 पौधे जिनसे मिट जाएगा ड्राइंग रूम का प्रदूषण
दिल्ली
OMG! दिल्ली में ज्यादा दिन रहे तो नहीं पैदा कर पाएंगे बच्चे

OMG! दिल्ली में ज्यादा दिन रहे तो नहीं पैदा कर पाएंगे बच्चे
दिल्ली
प्रदूषण ने दिल्ली पर लगा दिया ‘काला धब्बा’!

प्रदूषण ने दिल्ली पर लगा दिया ‘काला धब्बा’!
नेशनल
लगातार बढ़ती धुंध से बचने में मददगार हैं ये रामबाण उपाय

लगातार बढ़ती धुंध से बचने में मददगार हैं ये रामबाण उपाय
Most Viewed

इस नेता के साथ रंगे हाथों होटल में पकड़ी गई थीं सपना चौधरी?
Trending

ये है देश की पहली 3 डी जेब्रा क्रासिंग, संभल कर पार करिएगा
Featured

ये है देश की पहली 3 डी जेब्रा क्रासिंग, संभल कर पार करिएगा
Video Banner
गोरख प्रसाद, सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट/ देवरिया

Video: यूपी बीजेपी के एमएलए का खुला ऐलान “गुंडा हूं मैं”
सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट, जयपुर

इस वीडियो के अपराधियों को पहचानने में पुलिस की मदद करें
दीपिका, सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट/ सरधना

BJP विधायक के पैर छूना पड़ा दरोगा को भारी,IG ने दिए जांच के आदेश
X
LiveConversation
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!