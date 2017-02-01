आपका शहर Close

कानपुरवालों का बजट को THUMBS UP!

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ कानपुर

Updated Wed, 01 Feb 2017 11:51 PM IST

केंद्र सरकार द्वारा पेश किए गए बजट 2017 से कानपुर की जनता खुश दिखी । लोगों ने कहा कि सरकार ने टैक्स में जो कटौती की वो एक सराहनीय कदम है ।
 

रोजगार, विदेशी निवेश बढ़ाने के लिए बजट में कुछ नही : मनीष तिवारी

रोजगार, विदेशी निवेश बढ़ाने के लिए बजट में कुछ नही : मनीष तिवारी
कांग्रेस नेता मनीष तिवारी ने केंद्र सरकार द्वारा पेश किए गए बजट को अधूरा बताया । तिवारी ने कहा कि बड़े-बड़े वादों के बावजूद बजट में रोजगार, प्राइवेट सेक्टर में विदेशी निवेश में बढ़ोत्तरी जैसी मुख्य और जरूरी बातें नहीं हैं।
