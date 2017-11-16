Download App
अब सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन बनाएगी Jio, जानिए खासियत

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 06:46 PM IST

भारत के मोबाइल और टेलीकम्यूनिकेशन सेक्टर में जियो जो क्रांति लेकर आया है वो शायद ही कोई कंपनी ला पाए। पहले 4जी सिम फिर सबसे सस्ता फीचर फोन और अब खबरें है कि जियो दुनिया का सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन लॉन्च करने जा रही है। हमारी इस खास रिपोर्ट में देखिए कैसा होगा ये फोन।

अयोध्या आकर फेल हो गया रविशंकर का राम मंदिर फॉर्मूला
