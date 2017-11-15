Download App
कुंभ मेले पर आतंकी हमले की ISIS की धमकी से हड़कंप

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 06:50 PM IST

दुनिया के सबसे खतरनाक आतंकी संगठन ISIS ने एक बार फिर भारत में हमला करने की धमकी दी है। एक ऑडियो टेप सामने आया है जिसमें ISIS का रिक्रूटर हिंदू और ईसाइयों को खत्म करने की बात कह रहा है साथ ही कुंभ मेले में ट्रक से नरसंहार की बात भी कह रहा है।

