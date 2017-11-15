Download App
हार्दिक पटेल सीडी कांड पार्ट 2 : एक कमरा, एक लड़की, तीन लड़के

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 01:28 AM IST

गुजरात विधानसभा चुनाव से पहले सोमवार को जो धमाका हुआ था उसका पार्ट 2 मंगलवार को रिलीज किया गया। मंगलवार को लगातार दूसरे दिन पाटीदार आंदोलन के युवा नेता हार्दिक पटेल की दूसरी कथित सीडी को रिलीज किया गया। 24 घंटे के अंदर ही हार्दिक पटेल की लगातार दूसरी सीडी आने से राजनीति के मैदान में भूचाल आया हुआ है।

पाटीदारों के नेता हार्दिक पटेल की तथाकथित वीडियो को गुजरात के लोकल अखबरों ने ज्यादा महत्व नहीं दिया। प्रदेश के दो बड़े गुजराती दैनिकों ने खबर को काफी कम स्पेस दिया है। देखिए ये रिपोर्ट।
