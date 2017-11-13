Download App
VIDEO : जब बच्चों के बीच बच्चे बन जाते थे चाचा नेहरू

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 08:57 PM IST

ये तो सबको पता है कि चाचा नेहरू को बच्चों से कितना प्यार था। बच्चों की तरफ उनका लगाव ही है जिस वजह से जवाहरलाल नेहरू की जयंती को हम सब ‘बाल दिवस’ के रूप में मनाते हैं। आजकल के बच्चे जिन्होंने चाचा नेहरू के बारे में सिर्फ किताबों में पढ़ा है उनके लिए हमने आज ढूंढ निकाला है चाचा नेहरू का सालों पुराना वीडियो जिसमें वो बच्चों के साथ हंसी-मजाक और मस्ती करते दिख रहे हैं।

शिक्षक दिवस पर मालिनी अवस्थी ने इस तरह याद किया था अपनी गुरु गिरिजा देवी को

टीचर्स डे के मौके पर लोक गायिका मालिनी अवस्थी ने अमर उजाला टीवी से बात करते हुए कहा कि शास्त्रीय गायकी सीखने का माहौल घर से ही बनाया जाए।
सीतापुर में मिड डे मील खाकर 15 छात्राएं हुई बीमार, जांच शुरू

VIDEO : जब बच्चों के बीच बच्चे बन जाते थे चाचा नेहरू

ऑपरेशन थिएटर में नहीं जाने दिया तो तीमारदारों ने अस्पताल का ये हाल किया

आपके बच्चे को पढ़ाने-सिखाने आ गया है 'मीको रोबो'

Your Story has been saved!