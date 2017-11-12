Download App
आसियान सम्मेलन के बारे में वो सब कुछ जो आपको जानना चाहिए

वीडियो डेस्क,अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 07:57 AM IST

भारत-आसियान शिखर सम्मेलन समेत विभिन्न द्विपक्षीय एवं बहुपक्षीय कार्यक्रमों में हिस्सा लेने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी फिलीपीन्स पहुंचे। ये दौरा इस लिहाज से भी अहम है क्योंकि इस साल भारत-आसियान संवाद साझेदारी की 25वीं वर्षगांठ है और आसियान यानी एसोसिएशन ऑफ साउथ ईस्ट एशियन नेशंस के गठन की स्वर्ण जयंती है। आइए बाताते हैं आपको आखिर क्या है आसियान।
 

