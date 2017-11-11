Download App
आपका शहर Close

कश्मीर पर फारूक अब्दुल्ला का ये बयान सुनकर हर हिंदुस्तानी का खून खौलेगा

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 12:12 PM IST

नेशनल कॉन्फ्रेंस प्रमुख फारूक अब्दुल्ला ने शनिवार को एक बार फिर भारत को कश्मीर से तोड़नेवाला बयान दिया। फारूक ने कहा कि जो हिस्सा पाकिस्तान के पास है, वो पाकिस्तान का ही कश्मीर है। भारत ने कश्मीर को धोखा दिया है और भारत को जम्मू-कश्मीर को अटॉनमी देनी होगी तभी अमन-चैन बरकरार हो पाएगा।

LiveConversation

Also View

बेनकाब पाकिस्तान : घाटी में ढेर आतंकी से मिले पाकिस्तानी रुपये

बेनकाब पाकिस्तान : घाटी में ढेर आतंकी से मिले पाकिस्तानी रुपये
कश्मीर के बांदीपोरा जिले के हाजिन कुपवाड़ा इलाके में आतंकियों और सुरक्षा बलों के बीच मुठभेड़ में एक आतंकी को ढेर कर दिया गया। सुरक्षाबलों को आतंकियों के पास से भारी मात्रा में हथियार मिले साथ ही मिली पाकिस्तानी करेंसी भी।
Related Videos
नेशनल
12 घंटे, तीन बड़े आतंकी ढेर, BSF कैम्प हमले का मास्टमाइंड भी ठोंका गया

12 घंटे, तीन बड़े आतंकी ढेर, BSF कैम्प हमले का मास्टमाइंड भी ठोंका गया
नेशनल
पीएम मोदी ने देश को समर्पित किया ‘सौभाग्य’

पीएम मोदी ने देश को समर्पित किया ‘सौभाग्य’
नेशनल
जम्मू-कश्मीर पहुंचे राजनाथ सिंह कहा, सबसे बात करने को हूं तैयार

जम्मू-कश्मीर पहुंचे राजनाथ सिंह कहा, सबसे बात करने को हूं तैयार
नेशनल
हुर्रियत नेताओं के लिए पिघला फारुख अब्दुल्ला का दिल, NIA पर उठाए सवाल

हुर्रियत नेताओं के लिए पिघला फारुख अब्दुल्ला का दिल, NIA पर उठाए सवाल
Most Viewed

इस नेता के साथ रंगे हाथों होटल में पकड़ी गई थीं सपना चौधरी?
Trending

शाहरुख से बोला MLC, "समंदर क्या तेरे बाप का है!"
Featured

आपके बच्चे को पढ़ाने-सिखाने आ गया है 'मीको रोबो'
Video Banner
गोरख प्रसाद, सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट/ देवरिया

Video: यूपी बीजेपी के एमएलए का खुला ऐलान “गुंडा हूं मैं”
सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट, जयपुर

इस वीडियो के अपराधियों को पहचानने में पुलिस की मदद करें
दीपिका, सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट/ सरधना

BJP विधायक के पैर छूना पड़ा दरोगा को भारी,IG ने दिए जांच के आदेश
X
LiveConversation
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!