जानिए वो सब कुछ जो भारत में ड्रोन उड़ाने से पहले जानना जरूरी है

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 11 Nov 2017 07:12 AM IST

क्या आप पंछी की नजर से दुनिया को देखना चाहते हैं। क्या आप भी ड्रोन उड़ाना चाहते हैं। आपको बता दें कि ड्रोन उड़ाना इतना आसान नहीं है क्योंकि अगर आप बिना परमिशन के ऐसा करते हैं तो आपके ऊपर कानूनी कार्रवाई हो सकती है। हमारी इस खास पेशकश में देखिए वो सभी जानकारी जो ड्रोन उड़ाने से पहले आपको जानना बेहद जरूरी है।

