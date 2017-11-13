Download App
ऑपरेशन थिएटर में नहीं जाने दिया तो तीमारदारों ने अस्पताल का ये हाल किया

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 08:10 PM IST

तिरुवनंतपुरम के एक हॉस्पिटल में मरीज के रिश्तेदारों की दबंगई देखने को मिली। जहां ऑपरेशन थिएटर के अंदर जाने से मना करने पर मरीज के रिश्तेदारों ने हॉस्पिटल के स्टाफ के साथ जमकर मारपीट की और हॉस्पिटल में तोड़फोड़ भी की। हॉस्पिटल स्टाफ पर हमले की ये पूरी घटना सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हो गई है।

