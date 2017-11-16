Download App
BS-6 करेगा पॉल्यूशन को कंट्रोल, जानें सेहत से जुड़े इसके फायदे

नेहा खत्री, अमर उजाला

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 11:59 AM IST

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में साल के लगभग हर समय एयर क्वालिटी खराब रहती है। इस समय तो पॉल्यूशन का स्तर जानलेवा हो गया है। इससे बचने के लिए 2 साल पहले ही दुनिया का सबसे सख्त वाहन उत्सर्जन मानक यहां लागू कर दिया जाएगा। केंद्र सरकार ने दिल्ली में भारत स्टेज बीएस-6 मानक को लागू करने की तारीख को 1 अप्रैल, 2020 से घटाकर 1 अप्रैल, 2018 कर दी  है। आइए जानते हैं क्या है बीएस-6..
 

दांत के कीड़ों से हैं परेशान, ये उपाय कर देंगे इन्हें खत्म
खिलखिलाती हुई हंसी तभी ज्यादा अच्छी लगती है जब आपके दांत चमकते हों। दांत तभी चमकेंगे जब आप उनकी सही देखभाल करेंगे और साफ सफाई का ध्यान रखेंगे । आइए जानते हैं की दांतो की सही देखभाल कैसे करनी चाहिए और कीड़ा लगने से बचाने के लिए क्या करना चाहिए...
