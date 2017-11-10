पिछले दो दशकों में तकरीबन एक करोड़ बच्चियों को मां के गर्भ में ही मार दिया गया क्योंकि ‘बेटी बेटो जैसी नहीं होती’ वाली धारणा लोगों के मन में घर करे हुए है लेकिन आज जो हम आपको बताने वाले हैं वो आपको ये कहने पर मजबूर कर देगी कि ‘बेटियां बेटों से कम नहीं होती’। आज जिस बेटी के बारे में हम आपको बताएंगे वो आज आधी खुद जीती है और आधी वो अपने पापा के अंदर जी रही है। समझ नहीं आया तो देखिए ये रिपोर्ट।
