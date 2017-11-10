Download App
बेटियों को बोझ समझने वाले इस खबर को जरूर देंखे, खुल जाएंगी आपकी आंखें

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 10 Nov 2017 12:25 PM IST

पिछले दो दशकों में तकरीबन एक करोड़ बच्चियों को मां के गर्भ में ही मार दिया गया क्योंकि ‘बेटी बेटो जैसी नहीं होती’ वाली धारणा लोगों के मन में घर करे हुए है लेकिन आज जो हम आपको बताने वाले हैं वो आपको ये कहने पर मजबूर कर देगी कि ‘बेटियां बेटों से कम नहीं होती’। आज जिस बेटी के बारे में हम आपको बताएंगे वो आज आधी खुद जीती है और आधी वो अपने पापा के अंदर जी रही है। समझ नहीं आया तो देखिए ये रिपोर्ट।

