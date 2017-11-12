Download App
Video: कृष्णा नदी के तेज बहाव में हादसा, अब तक 16 की मौत

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ विजयवाड़ा

Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 11:21 PM IST

आंध्र प्रदेश के विजयवाड़ा में एक दर्दनाक हादसा सामने आया। कृष्णा नदी में एक नाव पलट गई। इस नाव में 38 लोग सवार थे। ये सभी लोग एक धार्मिक अनुष्ठान में हिस्सा लेने भवानी आइलैंड से भवानी संगम घाट जा रहे थे। हादसे में अब तक 16 लोगों के मारे जाने की पुष्टि हो चुकी है। 

बागपत नाव हादसे में डूबे कई लोगों की तलाश जारी समेत दिन भर की 10 बड़ी खबरें

बागपत नाव हादसे में डूबे कई लोगों की तलाश जारी समेत दिन भर की 10 बड़ी खबरें
