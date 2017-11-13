Download App
हीरोइन बिटिया के प्रचार से जीता ये नेता बन गया 'दबंग'

वीडियो डेस्क, अमर उजाला टीवी/ पटना

Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 03:29 PM IST

हिंदी फिल्मों की कहानी तो आपको पता ही है। एक हीरो होता है। एक हीरोइन होती है और होता है एक विलेन। अकसर हीरोइन का बाप। जो पॉलीटिशियन होता है। इलाके का दबंग होता है। जो चाहता है वो करता है। आप कहेंगे कि भला हम कौन सी पहेली बुझा रहे हैं। तो जनाब, हम किसी फिल्म की बात नहीं कर रहे। हम बात कर रहे हैं, असल जिंदगी की। इस असल कहानी में हीरोइन एक की बजाय दो हैं और, दोनों के पिता पर लगा है एक संगीन आरोप। देखिए, हमारी ये खास रिपोर्ट।
 

बाल दिवस पर अमर उजाला टीवी आपके लिए लाया है आपके पसंदीदा फिल्मी सितारों की कुछ ऐसी तस्वीरें जो आपने शायद ही कभी देखी होंगी। आइए देखते हैं, बचपन में कैसे दिखते थे ये मशहूर कलाकार
गोरख प्रसाद, सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट/ देवरिया

Video: यूपी बीजेपी के एमएलए का खुला ऐलान “गुंडा हूं मैं”
सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट, जयपुर

इस वीडियो के अपराधियों को पहचानने में पुलिस की मदद करें
दीपिका, सिटीजन जर्नलिस्ट/ सरधना

BJP विधायक के पैर छूना पड़ा दरोगा को भारी,IG ने दिए जांच के आदेश
